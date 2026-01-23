BPCL Q3FY26 profit jumps 89% to ₹7,188 crore, dividend declared

State-owned refiner and oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday reported an 88.9 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,188.40 crore in the December quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, the oil major had reported a profit of Rs 3,805.94 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations was up 7.1 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.36 trillion from Rs 1.27 trillion.

BPCL, a Maharatna public sector unit, also approved an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, with the record date set for February 2.

The company said its average gross refining margin (GRM) for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, stood at $9.68 per barrel, up from $5.95 per barrel.

New partnerships

Earlier in the day, the Indian government announced that BPCL will buy 12 million oil barrels for $780 million from Brazil’s Petrobras in fiscal 2027, twice the size of its 2026 contract, to partly replace Russian oil. The deal between the Indian refiner and Brazil’s national oil company will be signed next week at the India Energy Week conference. The move comes as Indian refiners are tweaking their crude purchase strategies, buying more oil from Middle Eastern, African and South American countries to make up for a decline in Russian oil supplies following extensive sanctions by Western powers.