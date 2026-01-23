Friday, January 23, 2026 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BPCL Q3FY26 profit jumps 89% to ₹7,188 crore, dividend declared

BPCL Q3FY26 profit jumps 89% to ₹7,188 crore, dividend declared

BPCL reported a sharp rise in profit in Q3FY26 as revenue grew 7.1 per cent year on year to ₹1.36 trillion, while the board approved an interim dividend of ₹10 per share

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

Photo: Shutterstock

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned refiner and oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday reported an 88.9 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,188.40 crore in the December quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, the oil major had reported a profit of Rs 3,805.94 crore.
The company’s revenue from operations was up 7.1 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.36 trillion from Rs 1.27 trillion.
 
BPCL, a Maharatna public sector unit, also approved an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, with the record date set for February 2.
 
 
The company said its average gross refining margin (GRM) for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, stood at $9.68 per barrel, up from $5.95 per barrel.

New partnerships

Earlier in the day, the Indian government announced that BPCL will buy 12 million oil barrels for $780 million from Brazil’s Petrobras in fiscal 2027, twice the size of its 2026 contract, to partly replace Russian oil. The deal between the Indian refiner and Brazil’s national oil company will be signed next week at the India Energy Week conference. The move comes as Indian refiners are tweaking their crude purchase strategies, buying more oil from Middle Eastern, African and South American countries to make up for a decline in Russian oil supplies following extensive sanctions by Western powers.

More From This Section

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 198% at ₹2,139 cr, revenue up 11%

L&T Finance commercial paper fundraising, L&T Finance liabilities 2025, easing interest rates India, RBI liquidity measures 2025, Sachinn Joshi L&T Finance, short-term borrowing trends India, CP market India 2025, repo rate cut expectation India, L&T

L&T Finance Q3 results: Net profit up 18% on improved interest margin, fees

Cipla

Cipla Q3FY26 results: Profit falls 57% to ₹676 crore, revenue flat

Q3 result

Coforge Q3FY26 results: Consolidated profit rises 16% to ₹297 crore

stock market, BSE

Q3 results today: BPCL, Cipla, JSW Steel among 54 firms on Jan 23

Topics : BPCL Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday