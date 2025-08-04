Monday, August 04, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / DLF Q1 FY26 results: PAT up 18% on record sales of over ₹11,425 crore

DLF Q1 FY26 results: PAT up 18% on record sales of over ₹11,425 crore

Revenue nearly doubles to Rs 2,716 crore in Q1 FY26, as DLF meets strong demand for luxury homes and continues expansion in Mumbai, Goa, and Gurugram

The company already has a strong pipeline of key projects coming up in Mumbai and Goa, along with the next phase of its super-luxury residential project, The Dahlias, in Gurugram

India's leading real estate developer, DLF, reported an 18% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 762.67 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), up from Rs 644.67 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year. The company aims to meet or exceed its full-year sales guidance of Rs 20,000 to 22,000 crore.
 
The country's largest developer by market capitalisation said its revenue from operations grew 99% Y-o-Y to Rs 2,716.70 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 1,362.35 crore. Total income also rose 42% Y-o-Y to Rs 2,980.8 crore, up from Rs 1,729.8 crore a year ago.
 
 
On an operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6% to Rs 628 crore in the June quarter, up from Rs 597 crore a year ago, with the EBITDA margin coming in at 21%, the company said in a statement to the BSE on Monday.
 
DLF said its development business maintained a strong growth trajectory, posting record new sales bookings of Rs 11,425 crore in Q1 FY26, an on-year growth of 78%. The growth was led by the response to DLF’s latest luxury launch, Privana North, which saw all 1,164 units sold within a week of the launch.
 
“Encouraging response to DLF Privana North reaffirmed sustained demand for high-quality developments backed by a strong brand and superior execution capabilities,” the firm said.

The company already has a strong pipeline of key projects coming up in Mumbai and Goa, along with the next phase of its super-luxury residential project, The Dahlias, in Gurugram.
 
“We remain enthusiastic about the strong prospects of housing demand, backed by a resilient economy, growth-oriented policies of the government and central bank, increasing desire for homeownership, and strong preference towards large, credible, and branded players,” DLF said.
 
The company added that its annuity business, which includes a rental portfolio across office and retail segments, continued to improve, with occupancy levels remaining healthy at 94%.
 
According to its investor presentation, the firm also has around 28 million square feet (msf) of new projects under planning and development in its annuity (office and retail) portfolio. This includes around 5 msf expected to be completed in FY26.
 
The firm also commissioned an additional block of 1.1 million square feet (msf) at DLF Downtown during the June quarter, cementing its presence in the growing commercial market of Chennai.
 
“We remain focused on the swift execution of our upcoming retail destinations, which should further enhance the offerings of our well-established annuity portfolio,” the company said.
 
It added that its business is well poised to leverage this structural upcycle, backed by a significant land bank with high embedded potential and a robust pipeline of new products across both development and rental businesses.
 
DLF released its results after market hours. On Monday, shares of DLF closed 2.5% higher at Rs 796.65 apiece.

