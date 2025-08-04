Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 10% at ₹835 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 10% at ₹835 crore

Aditya Birla Capital reports a 10% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 835 crore for Q1FY26. Its stock rose 10.7% amid growth in lending, mutual funds, and insurance sectors

q1 results, company quarter 1

The overall lending portfolio — non-banking financial company (NBFC) and housing finance unit — grew by 30% to Rs 1.65 trillion as of June 31, 2025. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Abhijit Lele
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd’s (ABCL) consolidated net profit rose 10% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 835 crore during the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
 
Its consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter expanded by 11% Y-o-Y to Rs 11,333 crore, up from Rs 8,144 crore in Q1FY25.
 
ABCL’s stock closed 10.7% higher at Rs 278.35 per share on the BSE. ABCL is the holding entity for the Aditya Birla group’s financial services businesses — including lending, mutual funds, and insurance. 
 
The overall lending portfolio — non-banking financial company (NBFC) and housing finance unit — grew by 30% to Rs 1.65 trillion as of June 31, 2025.
 
 
ABCL’s total assets under management (AUM) — including mutual funds, life insurance, and healthcare insurance — increased by 20% to Rs 5.53 trillion as of March 31, 2025. The life insurance individual first-year premium grew by 23% Y-o-Y to Rs 795 crore in Q1FY26, and the health insurance gross written premium grew by 30% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,357 crore, the company said in a statement. 
 

More From This Section

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 18% at ₹763 cr; revenue doubles to ₹2,717 cr

ather energy electric scooter

Ather Energy's Q1 loss narrows to ₹178 crore, revenue soars by 79%

Escorts Kubota, automotive industry, Tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra, farm sector, VST Tillers Tractors, Nifty Auto index

Escorts Kubota Q1 results: Net profit increases 19% as margins improve

ather energy electric scooter

Ather Energy Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹178 cr on higher Rizta demand

Marico

Marico Q1 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹504 crore on steady demand

Topics : Aditya Birla Capital Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon