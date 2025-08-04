Monday, August 04, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Escorts Kubota Q1 results: Net profit increases 19% as margins improve

Escorts Kubota Q1 results: Net profit increases 19% as margins improve

The company, majority-owned by Japanese tractor maker Kubota, logged profit before exceptional items and taxes of ₹418 crore ($47.70 million) in the April-June period, compared with ₹350 cr last year

Escorts Kubota, automotive industry, Tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra, farm sector, VST Tillers Tractors, Nifty Auto index

Two analysts attributed this to the company's weak presence in high-growth markets like south India.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Escorts Kubota posted a 19 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday on improvement in its margins as higher tractor realisations and lower expenses outweighed weak demand for its construction equipment.

The company, majority-owned by Japanese tractor maker Kubota, logged profit before exceptional items and taxes of ₹418 crore ($47.70 million) in the April-June period, compared with ₹350 crore last year.

Shares of the company jumped 3.9 per cent after the results.

Lower discounts helped lift the company's per-unit revenue, or realisations, according to a pre-earnings note by Ambit Capital, pushing revenue in the tractor segment 0.5 per cent higher to ₹2,181 crore.

 

Meanwhile, expenses dropped 3.8 per cent on the back of an inventory gain during the quarter, compared to a charge the previous year.

Also Read

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock market close highlights: Sensex rises 419 pts, Nifty at 24,723; Metal, IT, auto stocks shine

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital Q1 result: Net profit up 10%, board approves ESOPs

ather energy electric scooter

Ather Energy Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹178 cr on higher Rizta demand

Marico

Marico Q1 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹504 crore on steady demand

CCL Products hits record high, stock zooms 97% from April low

CCL Products hits record high, stock zooms 97% from April low; Here's why

As a result, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin grew to 13.1 per cent in the first quarter from 12.4 per cent in the year-ago period. 

Still, overall revenue fell 2.2 per cent as sales of construction equipment slid about 24 per cent.

Escorts Kubota's tractor sales have underperformed the industry over several quarters, growing 0.7 per cent in the April-June period, compared to an industry-wide rise of 8.7 per cent.

Two analysts attributed this to the company's weak presence in high-growth markets like south India. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Akzo Nobel India, Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Q1 results: Net profit falls 20.5% to ₹91 crore on weak demand

q1 results, company quarter 1

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results: PAT net up 11.6% at ₹146.3 cr

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, 103 others on Aug 4

q1 results, company quarter 1

Sirca Paints Q1 results: Profit rises 39% to ₹14 cr, revenue jumps 45.2%

q1 results, company quarter 1

Capri Global Q1 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹175 crore

Topics : Q1 results corporate earnings Tractors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon