Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Godrej Consumer Q1 results: Net profit dips 4.7% to ₹452.45 crore

Godrej Consumer Q1 results: Net profit dips 4.7% to ₹452.45 crore

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹450.69 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said in a regulatory filing

Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL Managing Director and CEO, Sudhir Sitapati said Q1FY26 has been a good quarter, in particular on a standalone basis, excluding soaps, delivering an underlying volume growth around teens, led by robust broad-based performance. (Photo: marketfeed)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated profit after tax to ₹452.45 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher raw material cost and challenges in the Indonesian business.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹450.69 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹3,661.86 crore as against ₹3,331.58 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at ₹3,113.14 crore in the quarter as compared to ₹2,744.36 crore in the same period last fiscal. Cost of raw materials, including packing material consumed was higher at ₹1,480.31 crore as against ₹1,289.68 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

 

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, exceptional item in the consolidated financial results includes an amount of ₹19.54 crore related to litigation settlement in Indonesia, it added.

Also Read

Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL)

Need to move lot faster than mkt to be 'wildly successful': Nisaba Godrej

Godrej Capital

Godrej Capital eyes 2-fold AUM rise by FY28, rules out capital infusion

Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL reports ₹412 crore profit in Q4 on strong domestic volume growth

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

FMCG stocks gain as RBI cuts FY26 inflation est; GCPL, HUL rise up to 2%premium

Palm oil

Godrej Consumer to hike soap prices gradually amid palm oil price surge

The board has declared an interim dividend at the rate of ₹5 per share of the face value of ₹1 each, GCPL said.

GCPL Managing Director and CEO, Sudhir Sitapati said Q1FY26 has been a good quarter, in particular on a standalone basis, excluding soaps, delivering an underlying volume growth around teens, led by robust broad-based performance.

India has had a good quarter, delivering revenue growth of 8 per cent and volume growth of 5 per cent, he said, adding soaps volume growth was "impacted by volume-price rebalancing".

"Our international business has been impacted due to macro headwinds and competitive pricing pressures in Indonesia which was compensated by strong performance in Africa," he noted.

Sitapati further said,"Our Indonesia business has been impacted by macro headwinds and competitive pricing pressures. However, we expect this to be transitory in nature with the situation likely to improve in a few months.".

In India, sales grew by 8 per cent to ₹2,307 crore, GCPL said, adding the home care segment grew by 16 per cent while personal care was up 1 per cent.

The company further said Indonesia faced a difficult quarter. Macro headwinds and increased competitive intensity led to flat underlying volume growth (UVG). Sales de-grew by 4 per cent in constant currency and Indian rupee terms.

On the other hand, in Africa, US, and Middle East organic sales grew 30 per cent in Indian rupee terms.

On the outlook, Sitapati said,"...we expect performance to improve sequentially in FY26 with the second half performance expected to be better than the first half. Standalone EBITDA margin in H1FY26 is likely to be below our normative range but is expected to improve in the second half."  While palm oil prices started moderating towards the end of June, benefits of this moderation will only be realized in H2FY26, he said.

"We believe that we are on track to deliver mid-high-single digit UVG for our standalone business, high-single digit consolidated INR revenue growth and double-digit consolidated EBITDA growth for the full year," Sitapati said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

kalpataru

Kalpataru Projects Q1 results: Net profit surges 154% to ₹214 crore

Softbank

SoftBank Q1 results: Posts $2.9 bn profit, stock up 1.3% on AI rally

Nalco logo

Nalco Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 78% to 1,049 cr, dividend declared

q1 results, company quarter 1

Lincoln Pharma Q1 results: Profit up 17% to ₹28 cr, share jumps 8.5%

stock market, trading, stocks

Q1 results today: LIC, HPCL, Godrej Consumer Products among 233 on Aug 7

Topics : Company News Godrej Consumer Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon