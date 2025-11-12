Q2 results today: Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, more on Nov 12

More than 590 companies, including Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Hindustan Aeronautics, Cochin Shipyard, Indraprastha Gas, Info Edge (India), Pfizer, Prestige Estates Projects, and Lemon Tree Hotels, are scheduled to announce their second-quarter (Q2) results for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) on Tuesday.
Other firms expected to declare their Q2 earnings include Welspun Living, Century Plyboards (India), Galaxy Surfactants, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), SpiceJet, Shriram Properties, Hindustan Motors, AksharChem India, Arihant Superstructures, and Ashiana Housing.
Bajaj Finserv Q2 results highlights
Bajaj Finserv reported an 8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,244 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹2,087 crore last year. Total income grew 11 per cent to ₹37,403 crore from ₹33,704 crore. Interest income rose to ₹19,599 crore, while insurance premiums and operating income increased to ₹15,936 crore. Finance cost climbed to ₹6,901 crore, and impairment expenses on lending rose to ₹2,269 crore. The stock closed 6.26 per cent lower at ₹1,987.75 on the BSE.
Market overview: November 12
Indian stock markets opened higher today, tracking gains across Asian peers.
The BSE Sensex climbed 427 points (0.51 per cent) to 84,299, while the Nifty50 advanced 116 points (0.45 per cent) to 25,811 at the open.
Investor focus remains on the final phase of Q2FY26 earnings and the release of October 2025 CPI inflation data. On the listings front, Groww IPO and Tata Motors CV debut on the bourses today.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index gained 0.37 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index was up 0.38 per cent in early trade.
List of some firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on November 12
- 3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India) Ltd
- 7NR Retail Ltd
- Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd
- Accel Ltd
- Adcounty Media India Ltd
- Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd
- Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd
- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
- AksharChem India Ltd-$
- Amkay Products Ltd
- Anand Projects Ltd
- Arihant Superstructures Ltd
- Ashiana Housing Ltd-$
- Ashok Leyland Ltd
- Asian Paints Ltd
- Auro Laboratories Ltd
- Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd
- Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
- Beekay Steel Industries Ltd
- Best Agrolife Ltd
- BF Investment Ltd
- Birla Precision Technologies Ltd
- Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd
- BSL Ltd
- Campus Activewear Ltd
- Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
- Checkpoint Trends Ltd
- Infoline
- Cochin Shipyard Ltd
- Danube Industries Ltd
- DCM Financial Services Ltd
- Dev Labtech Venture Ltd
- Dharani Finance Ltd
- Dynamic Industries Ltd
- Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd
- Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd
- Energy Development Company Ltd
- Everest Organics Ltd
- Fiem Industries Ltd
- Flex Foods Ltd-$
- Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd
- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
- Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
- Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd
- Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
- Globus Spirits Ltd
- Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
- Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
- Hindustan Composites Ltd
- Hindustan Motors Ltd
- Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
- International Data Management Ltd
- Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd
- Indraprastha Gas Ltd
- Infinity Infoway Ltd
- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd
- IRM Energy Ltd
- Jindal Leasefin Ltd
- Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd
- Jyot International Marketing Ltd
- Kaira Can Company Ltd
- Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd
- Krishanveer Forge Ltd
- Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
- Maharashtra Corporation Ltd
- Mangalam Seeds Ltd
- Info Edge (India) Ltd
- Palm Jewels Ltd
- Pfizer Ltd
- Polychem Ltd
- Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd
- Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
- Quadrant Televentures Ltd-$
- Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd
- Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd
- Richfield Financial Services Ltd
- RLF Ltd
- Keystone Realtors Ltd
- Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd
- Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd
- STL Global Ltd
- Shriram Properties Ltd
- Sihora Industries Ltd
- Sky Industries Ltd-$
- Spicejet Ltd
- Srigee Dlm Ltd
- Starlite Components Ltd
- Sundrop Brands Ltd
- Supriya Lifescience Ltd
- Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd
- Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltd
- Tata Steel Ltd
- Team24 Consumer Products Ltd
- TGV Sraac Ltd
- Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
- Tijaria Polypipes Ltd
- Travel Food Services Ltd
- Ujaas Energy Ltd
- Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
- United Credit Ltd
- Vadilal Industries Ltd-$
- Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
- Varvee Global Ltd
- VIP Clothing Ltd
- Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd
- Wonder Electricals Ltd
- Welspun Living Ltd
- Yash Trading & Finance Ltd
- Zee Media Corporation Ltd
- Zodiac Energy Ltd
- Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd
- Zuari Industries Ltd