HUL Q1 profit rises 5.6% to ₹2,756 cr, expects FMCG demand to be stable

FMCG major says investments in its brands helped clock sales growth of 5%

The FMCG major’s revenue was higher by 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 16,514 crore.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods companies, on Thursday reported a 5.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1 FY26) from the previous year.
 
Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the company stood at ₹2,756 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹2,610 crore in Q1 FY25. Underlying volume growth stood at 4 per cent.
 
The company’s revenue increased by 5.1 per cent to ₹16,514 crore from the previous year. Ebitda (earnings before interest, depreciation and tax) margin stood at 22.8 per cent, declining by 130 basis points year-on-year and in line with the company’s guidance, HUL said in a press release.
 
 
“This has resulted in delivery of broad-based and competitive growth leading to consistent increase in turnover-weighted market share,” the maker of Lux soaps said.
 
“FMCG demand has continued to remain stable, with a gradual uptick in recovery. Encouraged by favourable macroeconomic indicators, we strategically stepped up our investments to effectively advance our portfolio transformation agenda in this quarter,” said Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director of HUL.
 
“As a result, we delivered competitive, broad-based growth with an underlying sales growth of 5 per cent, driven by an underlying volume growth of 4 per cent, at a consolidated level,” Jawa said.
 
His outlook expected the recovery to be sustained. “I am confident that the ASPIRE strategy will further strengthen our presence in segments and channels of the future, powered by unmissably superior brands, heightened innovation intensity and digital media models, to deliver competitive volume-led growth and create long-term shareholder value,” he added, referring to the company’s strategic framework.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

