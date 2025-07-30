Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hyundai India Q1 results: PAT falls 8% to ₹1,369 cr on weaker sales

Hyundai India Q1 results: PAT falls 8% to ₹1,369 cr on weaker sales

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported 8 per cent year on year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,369 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hit by lower sales.

Shares of the company were trading 0.62 per cent down at Rs 2,087.75 apiece on BSE. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

The auto major posted a net profit of Rs 1,490 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Total income declined to Rs 16,628 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 17,568 crore in the year-ago period, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 0.62 per cent down at Rs 2,087.75 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

