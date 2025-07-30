Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus Wellness Q1 results: Net profit declines 13.4% to ₹127.9 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 147.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal

Zydus Wellness Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13.4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 127.9 crore. Photo: X@ZydusUniverse

Zydus Wellness Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13.4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 127.9 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, with some of its seasonal brands affected by shorter summer and unseasonal rains, besides higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 147.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 860.9 crore as against Rs 841 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Zydus Wellness, which has a range of brands, including Glucon-D, Nutralite, Complan, Sugar Free, Nycil and Everyuth Naturals, said the majority of its brands delivered gross margin expansion, underscoring portfolio strength.

 

"The saliency of seasonal brands was temporarily impacted by shorter-than-usual summers and unseasonal rains," it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 718.6 crore as compared to Rs 694.4 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Advertisement and promotion expenses in the first quarter were higher at Rs 132.5 crore as compared to Rs 124.3 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an investor presentation.

