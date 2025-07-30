Hyundai Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 8% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue falls 5.5%

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,369.23 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), marking an 8.08 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline from ₹1,489.65 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit dropped 15.18 per cent from ₹1,614.35 crore in the March quarter (Q4 FY25).
Revenue from operations stood at ₹16,179.62 crore in Q1 FY26, down 5.56 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹17,131.25 crore in Q1 FY25. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue slipped 7.68 per cent from ₹17,527.25 crore.
The dip can be attributed to a 6.1 per cent decline in sales to 180,399 units in the quarter from 192,055 units in Q1 FY25.
“We continued our stated strategy of 'Quality of Growth' in the first quarter of FY 2026 with balance between domestic & exports, market share and profitability. This strategy helped us to sustain strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 13.3 per cent during the quarter, despite tough macro-economic environment," Unsoo Kim, managing director of Hyundai Motor India said.
Domestic slump drags sales; exports provide some relief
The domestic sales of Hyundai India declined to 132,259 units in Q1 FY26, down 11.5 per cent from 149,455 units in the same quarter last year. The sales also declined sequentially from 153,550 units in Q4 FY25.
Meanwhile, the exports increased 13 per cent to 48,140 units from 42,600 units in the year-ago quarter. The surge in exports helped the company to contain the decline in total sales.
"Moving forward, we anticipate gradual recovery in domestic demand sentiments, driven by onset of monsoon & festive season coupled with government policy measures, while on the exports front, we are confident to maintain a positive momentum, in line with our growth commitments," Kim said.