India Cements Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 14.68 cr, revenue dips 3.1%

India Cements Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 14.68 cr, revenue dips 3.1%

The India Cements Ltd, now an Aditya Birla Group firm, on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.68 crore for the quarter ended in March 2025.

N. Srinivasan, Vice- Chairman & MD, India Cements

Total income was at Rs 4,357.41 crore in FY2, down 13.81 per cent compared to the previous year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

The India Cements Ltd, now an Aditya Birla Group firm, on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.68 crore for the quarter ended in March 2025.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 60.55 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations was down 3.11 per cent to Rs 1,197.30 crore in the March quarter of FY25. This was at Rs 1,235.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses of India Cements were at Rs 1,313.2 crore, down marginally in the March quarter. Total income, which includes other income, declined by 2.52 per cent to Rs 1,255.66 crore in the March quarter.

 

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, India Cements reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 143.88 crore from Rs 227.34 crore in FY'24.

Total income was at Rs 4,357.41 crore in FY2, down 13.81 per cent compared to the previous year.

UltraTech Cements, the country's leading cement maker, in December last year acquired the promoters' stake in The Indian Cements Ltd, making the South India-based cement player its subsidiary with effect from December 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, ICL informed its board in a meeting held on Saturday approved a draft Scheme of Amalgamation of three subsidiaries ICL Financial Services, ICL Securities, ICL International and India Cements Infrastructures with The India Cements and their respective shareholders.

"The Appointed Date of the Scheme is 01.01.2025. Upon the Scheme becoming effective, the entire share capital of the Transferor Companies held by the Transferee Company along with its nominees shall stand cancelled without any further application, act or deed," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India Cements Q4 Results cement firms

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

