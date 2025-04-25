Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Reliance Retail Q4 results: Net profit rises 30.4% to Rs 3,519 crore

Reliance Retail Q4 results: Net profit rises 30.4% to Rs 3,519 crore

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 78,622 crore, up 16.3%

In FY25, Reliance Retail recorded gross revenue of Rs 330,870 crore, up 7.9 per cent compared to FY24

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Friday reported a 30.4 per cent on-year rise in its net profit at ₹3,519 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
 
Its executive director Isha Ambani attributed this growth to the company’s “improved efficiencies, innovative formats, a sharper product mix, and continued investments in technology and customer experience.”  
 
“We remain focused on shaping the future of retail with agility and purpose,” she added. 
 
Reliance Retail’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) from operations increased 14.6 per cent to ₹6,510 crore. 
 
The firm’s revenue from operations came in at ₹78,622 crore, up 16.3 per cent on-year, while its gross revenue from operations was up 15.7 per cent to ₹88,620 crore. Sequentially, its revenue from operations was down 1.2 per cent and its net profit was up 1.0 per cent.
 

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said in a statement, “The retail segment also delivered consistent growth. In FY25, the business focused on a strategic recalibration of our store network, aimed at improving operational efficiencies and long-term sustainability. Our enhanced product catalogue and user experience across all formats, strengthened customer engagement.”
 
He added, “The quick hyperlocal deliveries initiative has also gained significant traction in the market, connecting strongly with the users. Our suite of omni-channel offerings and wide-spread presence will enable Reliance Retail to continue delivering superior value to all its customers.”
 
During the quarter, it opened 1,085 new stores taking its total store count to 19,340 with a total area of 77.4 million square feet. 
 
In FY25, Reliance Retail’s recorded gross revenue of ₹330,870 crore, up 7.9 per cent compared to FY24.
 
In the quarter ended March, its depreciation was down 3.4 per cent on-year at ₹1,402 crore while its finance cost remained flat in the quarter. 
 
In the fourth quarter, the company continued to focus on scaling up its digital commerce and new commerce and these channels now contribute to 18 per cent of its total revenue.
 
Its consumer brands business closed FY25 revenues at ₹11,450 crore and the business continued to expand its reach through general trade leading to 3.5 times on-year growth in sales during the period.
 
In consumer electronics business stores maintained its growth momentum driven by a 26 per cent on-year growth in average bill value and a 200 basis point improvement in conversions.
 
The early onset of summer helped air conditioner and cooler sales. The ‘Digital Chill Fest’ for air conditioners saw a 21 per cent growth, the company said in its release.
 
The JioMart Digital (JMD) business saw a sharp rise of 76 per cent on-year growth and expanded its merchant partner base and its own brands business grew by 30 per cent on-year, on the back of expansion of the merchant partner base (up 60 per cent) and launch of new products across consumer durables and domestic appliances.
 
The fashion and lifestyle business maintained its growth momentum as customers shopped for local festivals and weddings.
 
Its in-house (own) brands contribution was up 9 per cent, with Netplay and Avaasa delivering strong performance.
 
Fashion website, Shein was launched across the app, website, and shop-in-shop on AJIO, it said in the release.
 
Grocery stores outperformed with industry leading performance, it said in its release and robust growth across categories was led by general merchandise and value apparel.
 
“Metro reported strong growth led by an uptick in staples, processed foods, confectionery, and beverages categories. Targeted initiatives in HoReCa segment delivered positive results driving a 37 per cent increase in sales,” it said.
 
JioMart continued to scale up as a horizontal platform and its average daily orders increased by 62 per cent on-year. Its exit daily gross orders recorded 2.4 times Q-o-Q growth led by strong customer proposition of lowest prices, free delivery and no hidden charges, it said.
 

Topics : Reliance Retail Reliance Group Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

