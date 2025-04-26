Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Cholamandalam Finance Q4FY25 results: Consolidated PAT at ₹1,259.54 crore

Cholamandalam Finance Q4FY25 results: Consolidated PAT at ₹1,259.54 crore

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has recorded a consolidated profit after tax for the January-March 2025 quarter at Rs 1,259.54 crore, the company said on Saturday.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company is the financial services arm of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group | Photo: X@Murugappa_Group

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has recorded a consolidated profit after tax for the January-March 2025 quarter at Rs 1,259.54 crore, the company said on Saturday.

The city-based company, which is the financial services arm of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, had registered a profit after tax of Rs 1,065.23 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the profit after tax surged to Rs 4,262.70 crore, from Rs 3,420.06 crore registered in the year ago period.

The consolidated total income for the January-March 2025 quarter soared to Rs 7,136.91 crore, as compared to Rs 5,499.16 crore registered in the year ago period.

 

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the consolidated total income went up to Rs 26,152.76 crore from Rs 19,419.87 crore registered in the year ago period.

The total disbursements made during the quarter under review grew by 7 per cent to Rs 26,417 crore as compared to Rs 24,784 crore disbursed during the same quarter of last financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the total disbursements breached the Rs 1 trillion mark to touch Rs 1,00,869 crore from Rs 88,7245 crore registering a growth of 14 per cent, year-on-year basis, the company said.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) as of March 31, 2025 stood at Rs 1,99,876 crore, as against Rs 1,53,718 crore registered in the year ago period, witnessing a 30 per cent growth.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the company as of March 31, 2025, was at 19.75 per cent as against the regulatory requirement of 15 per cent.

Tier-I capital was at 14.41 per cent and Tier II capital was at 5.34 per cent. The Common Equity Tier-I Capital was at 13.68 per cent as against a regulatory minimum of 9 per cent, the company said.

The Board of Directors, which met on April 25, has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.70 per share (35 per cent) on the equity shares of the company, subject to the approval of the members.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.30 per share (65 per cent) for the financial year 2024-25 declared by the company on January 31, 2025, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Murugappa Group Cholamandalam Cholamandalam Investment Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

