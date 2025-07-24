Indian Bank Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 24% to ₹2973 cr, income up 10%

Indian Bank on Thursday on Thursday reported a 23.69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its net standalone profit to ₹2,972.82 crore in the first quarter if financial year 2025-26. The public sector bank (PSB) reported ₹2,403.42 during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the profit was up marginally from ₹2,956.07 crore.
The bank’s total income rose 10.48 per cent to ₹18,721.31 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹16,944.77 crore a year ago. Sequentially, income grew marginally by 0.66 per cent from ₹18,599.16 crore in the previous quarter.