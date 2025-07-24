Motilal Oswal Q1 FY26 result: Profit up 32% at ₹1,162 crore, revenue 18%

Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹1,162.06 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026, up 31.7 per cent from ₹881.89 crore a year ago. The company also swung back to profit from a ₹64.77 crore loss in the previous quarter.
The company's revenue from operations rose 18.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-O-Y) at ₹2,737.03 crore and more than doubled sequentially, rising 129.9 per cent from ₹1,190.26 crore.
Shares of Motilal Oswal were trading at ₹928.9 apice on the BSE at 1.22 pm on Thursday