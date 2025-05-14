Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 10:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Brigade Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 249 crore

Brigade Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 249 crore

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,532.29 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal year from Rs 1,762.62 crore in the year-ago period

Q4, Q4 results

Brigade is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 249.35 crore for the March quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 210.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,532.29 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal year from Rs 1,762.62 crore in the year-ago period. 

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company's net profit rose to Rs 680.47 crore from Rs 401.04 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 5,313.54 crore in the last fiscal year from Rs 5,064.15 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

 

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share for 2024-25.

Brigade is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Apollo strives to build brands

Apollo Tyres Q4 results: Net profit declines 48% to Rs 184.61 crore

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip clocks record $9.8 bn FY25 bookings; Q4 profit at $29 mn

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 results: Profit down 77% to ₹48 cr, sales rise 35%

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JB pharma, JB pharma logo

JB Pharma Q4 results: Profit up 15% to ₹145.6 cr; revenue rises 10%

Eicher Trucks

Eicher Motors Q4 results: Profit up 27%; Royal Enfield sets sales record

Topics : Brigade Enterprises Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon