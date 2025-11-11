Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Kolte-Patil Developers posts ₹10 cr loss in Q2 FY26 as revenue dips

Kolte-Patil Developers posts ₹10 cr loss in Q2 FY26 as revenue dips

Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers reported a ₹10.4-crore loss in Q2 FY26, with revenue falling 55% year-on-year, though sales realisations and collections improved

Real estate

Earlier, the Pune-based real estate developer reported housing sales worth Rs 670 crore for Q2 FY26, down 13 per cent Y-o-Y. However, quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), sales grew 9 per cent, supported by sustenance sales. (Representative Image)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Blackstone-backed Kolte-Patil Developers has incurred a loss (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 10.4 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2 FY26), compared with a profit of Rs 9.7 crore in Q2 FY25.
 
The company’s revenue from operations declined 55.02 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 138.7 crore, indicating a slowdown in sales momentum.
 
Its other income surged 82.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 23.1 crore. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 183.38 crore, down 39.93 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
How did sales and area bookings perform in Q2 FY26?
 
 
Earlier, the Pune-based real estate developer reported housing sales worth Rs 670 crore for Q2 FY26, down 13 per cent Y-o-Y. However, quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), sales grew 9 per cent, supported by sustenance sales.

Also Read

realty sector, real estate

Kolte-Patil acquires 7.5-acre land parcel with GDV of ₹1,400 cr in Pune

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Kolte-Patil Developers suffers Rs 17 crore loss in Q1 FY26, sales dip

IMAT test by ISRO

Isro successfully conducts key parachute test for Gaganyaan mission

electricity, power sector

India's power discoms face another reckoning as Centre mulls fresh reformspremium

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Bihar Assembly elections: Phase 2 polling turnout rises to 67.14% till 5 pm

  In Q2 FY26, the company sold an area of 0.86 million square feet (msf), down 17 per cent Y-o-Y but 2 per cent higher on a Q-o-Q basis.
 
Sales realisations stood at around Rs 7,823 per square foot, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q. Collections grew 8 per cent on both Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q bases to Rs 596 crore.
 
How did the company perform in the first half of FY26?
 
In the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26), Kolte-Patil’s sales declined 13 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,286 crore. The company sold an area of 1.7 msf, down 15 per cent compared to H1 FY25. Realisations grew 2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,582 per square foot, while collections dipped marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 1,146 crore.
 
Revenue for H1 FY26 fell 65.94 per cent to Rs 221.02 crore. The company incurred a loss of Rs 27.42 crore during the period, against a profit of Rs 15.97 crore in H1 FY25.
 
What are the company’s financial and ownership highlights?
 
During Q2 FY26, funds affiliated with Blackstone — a global investment manager — increased their holding in the company to 40 per cent.
 
Sequentially, revenue grew 68.4 per cent, while the company had posted a loss of Rs 17 crore in Q1 FY26. On a consolidated basis, its debt-equity ratio stood at 0.86 times as of September 30, 2025, compared with 1.69 times a year earlier.
 
What lies ahead for Kolte-Patil in FY26?
 
Kolte-Patil has a pipeline of planned launches across Pune and Mumbai in the coming quarters, which is expected to drive growth in FY26. The company expects upcoming projects and sustenance inventory to support sales momentum as the year progresses.
 

More From This Section

Ikea

IKEA India revenue rises 6% to ₹1,860 crore in FY25 on furniture demand

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Net profit increases 8% to ₹2,244 crore

power, electricity

Torrent Power Q2 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹724 cr, revenue up 9.8%

Godrej Industries Chemicals ltd, GIC

Godrej Industries Q2 results: Net profit falls 16% to ₹242.5 crore

BOSCH

Bosch Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 3.4% at ₹554 cr, revenue grows 9%

Topics : Company News Kolte-Patil Developer Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon