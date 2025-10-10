Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kolte-Patil acquires 7.5-acre land parcel with GDV of ₹1,400 cr in Pune

Kolte-Patil acquires 7.5-acre land parcel with GDV of ₹1,400 cr in Pune

The land parcel is surrounded by premium localities such as Bavdhan and Kothrud, adjacent to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and close to the Shivaji Nagar railway station

realty sector, real estate

The project is also close to social infrastructure comprising schools, hospitals, shopping malls and entertainment hubs, further enhancing the attractiveness of the micro-market.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolte-Patil Developers, a Pune-based real estate firm, has acquired a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune, with an estimated saleable area of 1.9 million square feet (msf) and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,400 crore.
 
Rajesh Patil, Managing Director, Kolte-Patil Developers, said, “Foraying into a new high-potential micro-market through outright acquisition of this strategically located land in Bhugaon strengthens our presence in Pune. With growing demand accelerated by improving infrastructure and rising end-user interest, our presence in Bhugaon aligns with our strategy of delivering well-planned, value-driven developments. Backed by our deep understanding of evolving lifestyles and a legacy of over three decades, this addition reinforces our commitment to creating thoughtful communities that enable a better quality of life.”
 
 
The land parcel is surrounded by premium localities such as Bavdhan and Kothrud, adjacent to the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and close to the Shivaji Nagar railway station. Major employment hubs are located nearby, making it an attractive choice for homebuyers. The project is also close to social infrastructure comprising schools, hospitals, shopping malls and entertainment hubs, further enhancing the attractiveness of the micro-market, the company noted.
 
According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics platform, Bhugaon recorded 465 new sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 409 crore between July 2024 and June 2025.
 
As of the second quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q2 2025), the average property rate in the area stood at Rs 9,684 per square foot, up from Rs 8,666 per square foot in Q2 2024.
 
In June 2025, BREP Asia III India Holding Co VII Pte Ltd, an entity of global investment manager Blackstone, acquired a 14.3 per cent stake in Kolte-Patil Developers through a preferential allotment of equity shares.
 

More From This Section

Artificial Intelligence

Brightcom teams up with US' Project DYNAMO to use AI for disaster response

ixigo

Travel platform ixigo to offload 10.1% stake to Prosus for ₹1,296 crore

Jubilant HollisterStier

Jubilant Pharmova arm to invest $300 mn in US to double injectable capacity

B9 BeveragesB9 Beverages

Bira 91 employees seek ouster of founder Ankur Jain over unpaid dues

SpiceJet

SpiceJet receives 3 new aircraft, kicking off major winter expansion

Topics : Kolte-Patil Developer Kolte-Patil Developers Pune housing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon