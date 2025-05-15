Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / LIC Housing Finance Q4 results: PAT rises 25% to ₹1,368 cr on higher income

LIC Housing Finance Q4 results: PAT rises 25% to ₹1,368 cr on higher income

Total income rose to Rs 7,283 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from Rs 6,937 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing

LIC Housing Finance

Shares of LIC Housing Finance closed at Rs 624.90, up 1.31 per cent over previous close on BSE. | Photo: Realty Plus magazine

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

LIC Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 25.4 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 1,368 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had a net profit of Rs 1,091 crore in the same quarter of 2023-24 fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 7,283 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from Rs 6,937 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, net profit rose 14 per cent to Rs 5,429 crore, from Rs 4,765 crore in FY24.

Shares of LIC Housing Finance closed at Rs 624.90, up 1.31 per cent over previous close on BSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q4, Q4 results

Signature Global Q4 results: Net profit rises 48%, revenue down 25%

Abbott

Abbott India Q4 results: Profit up 28% at ₹367 crore, revenue rises 11.5%

Patanjali

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: Profit surges 73.8% to ₹ 359 cr on price hikes

Q4, Q4 results

Welspun Enterprises Q4 results: PAT jumps 36% to ₹105 cr on higher income

Q4, Q4 results

Balrampur Chini Mill Q4 results: PAT up 12.65% to ₹229 cr on higher income

Topics : Company Results LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon