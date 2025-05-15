Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Enterprises Q4 results: PAT jumps 36% to ₹105 cr on higher income

WEL, a part of Welspun World, is an infrastructure development company focusing on water, wastewater, and transport segments

Income rose to Rs 3,792.59 crore from Rs 3,063.31 crore FY24. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India
Welspun Enterprises Limited (WEL) has reported a 36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 105.49 crore in the March quarter, on account of higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 77.67 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 1,075.95 crore from Rs 866.70 crore a year earlier.

For the entire FY25, the net profit rose to Rs 353.83 crore from Rs 319.40 crore in FY24.

Income rose to Rs 3,792.59 crore from Rs 3,063.31 crore FY24.

WEL, a part of Welspun World, is an infrastructure development company focusing on water, wastewater, and transport segments.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

May 15 2025

