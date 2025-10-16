Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nestle India Q2 results: Consolidated net profit slips 17.4% to ₹743 cr

Nestle India Q2 results: Consolidated net profit slips 17.4% to ₹743 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 899.5 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Nestle India

The total expenses of Nestle India rose 12.9 per cent to Rs 4,616.73 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a 17.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 743.17 crore for the September 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 899.5 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Nestle India.

The company said its revenue increased 11 per cent to Rs 5,630.23 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 5,074.76 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The total expenses of Nestle India rose 12.9 per cent to Rs 4,616.73 crore in the second quarter of this financial year.

 

In the September quarter, Nestle India's domestic sales climbed 10.8 per cent to Rs 5,411.02 crore, as against Rs 4,883.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its exports surged 14.4 per cent to Rs 219.21 crore.

Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said domestic sales grew at a double-digit rate, led by volume growth.

"Three out of four product groups delivered strong volume, led by double-digit growth. Our domestic sales reached Rs 5,411 crore, the highest ever recorded in any quarter," he said.

Shares of Nestle India Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 1,265.55 on BSE in the afternoon, up 3.60 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q2 results Nestle India nestle

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

