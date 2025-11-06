Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric's auto segment posts first-ever operating profit in Q2FY26

Ola Electric's auto segment posts first-ever operating profit in Q2FY26

Gross margins in the auto business expanded 510 basis points sequentially to 30.7 per cent, outperforming most internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheeler manufacturers

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric CEO

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Ola Electric reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26), marking a major milestone as its auto business turned Ebitda positive for the first time. The segment posted an Ebitda margin of 0.3 per cent, compared with a loss of 5.3 per cent in Q1FY26.
 
Gross margins in the auto business expanded 510 basis points sequentially to 30.7 per cent, outperforming most internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheeler manufacturers. The company said this improvement came with only a 2 per cent benefit from the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.
 
Total revenue from operations for Q2FY26 stood at ₹690 crore, with 52,666 vehicles delivered during the quarter.
 
 
Strong margin expansion and cost control
 
Ola attributed its turnaround to vertical integration, tight cost control, and operational efficiency.

Auto operating expenses declined to ₹258 crore from ₹308 crore, a 52 per cent reduction compared with Q3FY25. Consolidated opex fell to ₹416 crore from ₹451 crore, with targets to bring auto opex down to ₹225 crore and consolidated opex to ₹350–375 crore by Q1FY27 through tech-driven efficiencies.
 
While cash flow from operations (CFO) was –₹40 crore, it was largely due to a festive inventory build-up of ₹55 crore. Adjusted CFO stood at ₹15 crore, making the auto business cash generative.
 
Product innovation and technology leadership
 
Ola’s Gen 3 platform continued to drive growth, with its Roadster model recording 4x higher sales than in Q1 and peak daily sales of 450 units during the festive season. The model now accounts for 15 per cent of total sales.
 
The company achieved India’s first government-certified ferrite motor in October 2025, reducing dependence on rare-earth imports while maintaining high performance. It is also developing in-house ADAS and ABS systems, to debut with MoveOS 6 in early FY27.  ALSO READ: Q2 results today 
 
HyperService: Expanding customer ecosystem
 
Ola introduced HyperService, a new service initiative allowing third-party garages and independent mechanics to join its network.
 
Currently, parts revenue contributes only 2 per cent of total revenue versus an industry average of 10–15 per cent. With HyperService, the company aims to capture this high-margin segment (gross margin >50%) while offering competitive customer pricing.
 
Cell business: India’s first giga-scale cell manufacturing
 
In Q2FY26, Ola Cell commissioned 2.5 GWh of capacity, becoming India’s first operational gigawatt-scale cell manufacturing facility. The firm plans to ramp up to 5.9 GWh by March 2026, and begin PLI-linked incentives from Q4FY26.
 
The first products using Bharat 4680 cells have been delivered to customers, with all vehicles to transition to in-house cells within 6–9 months—creating a baseline demand of 2–3 GWh annually.
 
Ola Shakti: Foray into energy storage
 
In October 2025, Ola launched Ola Shakti, India’s first residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) built with Bharat 4680 cells.
 
The system integrates with rooftop solar, offers 5–10 hours of home backup, and provides 2x life compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. Ola expects ₹100 crore in revenue in Q4FY26 and ₹1,000–1,200 crore annually in FY27, with gross margins of 40–50 per cent.
 
The company also plans to enter the commercial and utility-scale energy storage market by Q1FY27, introducing 100 kWh to 5 MWh systems and scaling total cell capacity to 20 GWh by the second half of FY27.
 
Business outlook
 
For the second half of FY26, Ola targets auto deliveries of ~100,000 units, with a focus on margin discipline amid rising competition.
 
Full-year revenue guidance is ₹3,000–3,200 crore, supported by Ola Shakti’s ramp-up in Q4.
 
The auto segment is projected to exit FY26 with 40 per cent gross margin and 5 per cent segment Ebitda, while the cell business is expected to achieve 30 per cent gross margins by early FY27 through both internal and external sales.
 

