Q3 results: SBI, Mahanagar Gas, Chemplast Sanmar among 109 firms on Feb 7

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Autoline Industries, Balkrishna Paper Mills, and VST Tillers Tractors are also to release their October-December earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets

At closing, the Sensex gained 266.47 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 83,580.40, while the Nifty rose 50.90 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 25,693.70

Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India, Mahanagar Gas, Chemplast Sanmar, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Autoline Industries, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, VST Tillers Tractors, and Zenithlabs Ethica are among 109 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Ramky Infrastructure, Shree Rama Newsprint, SEL Manufacturing Company, Skyline Industries, Sportking India, Shetron, Omkar Overseas, Omega Interactive Technologies, Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills, Mirza International, Prozone Realty, Ugro Capital, and SRM Energy.

JK Tyre net profit quadruples in Q3

JK Tyre and Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹207.7 crore for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3), a fourfold increase from the same period last year. The company also recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations at ₹4,222.9 crore, up 15 per cent year-on-year. 
 
  The sharp profit rebound was driven by robust demand, supported by GST-led reforms, festive season sales, and a recovery in rural markets. Gains also came from premiumisation, operating leverage, improved execution efficiency, and easing raw material costs. 

In contrast, profitability in the same quarter last year was affected by high raw material prices and lower sales volumes.

Market highlights from February 6

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Friday following a largely flat session, after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent.
 
At closing, the Sensex gained 266.47 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 83,580.40, while the Nifty rose 50.90 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 25,693.70. Including Sunday’s budget session, the Nifty recorded a weekly gain of 1.47 per cent, marking its strongest week since mid-November. 
  The RBI raised its GDP growth forecast to 6.9 per cent for Q1FY27 and to 7 per cent for Q2FY27, but withheld full-year guidance ahead of an upcoming revision to the GDP series. Meanwhile, the MPC slightly revised the FY26 inflation projection from 2 per cent to 2.1 per cent. Analysts said higher growth and inflation could signal a “prolonged pause” in rate changes.
 
Among individual stocks, ITC, Kotak Bank, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers, while TCS, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Eternal and Asian Paints lagged.
 
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 0.02 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 7

  1. Advance Agrolife Ltd
  2. AK Capital Services Ltd
  3. Alfred Herbert India Ltd
  4. Alphalogic Techsys Ltd
  5. Archit Organosys Ltd
  6. Assam Entrade Ltd
  7. Atul Auto Ltd-$
  8. Autoline Industries Ltd
  9. Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd
  10. Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd
  11. Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
  12. Captain Pipes Ltd
  13. Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
  14. Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd
  15. Choksi Laboratories Ltd
  16. CJ Gelatine Products Ltd
  17. Compucom Software Ltd-$
  18. Captain Polyplast Ltd
  19. Euro Pratik Sales Ltd
  20. Filatex India Ltd-$
  21. Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd
  22. Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd
  23. General Insurance Corporation of India
  24. Glance Finance Ltd
  25. Goldiam International Ltd
  26. GTN Textiles Ltd
  27. Gujarat Investa Ltd
  28. Hari Govind International Ltd
  29. Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd
  30. HBL Engineering Ltd-$
  31. Highway Infrastructure Ltd
  32. Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
  33. India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd
  34. Indo Amines Ltd-$
  35. Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd
  36. Jinkushal Industries Ltd
  37. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd
  38. Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd-$
  39. Krishna Ventures Ltd
  40. KSH International Ltd
  41. Kuantum Papers Ltd
  42. LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
  43. Madhucon Projects Ltd
  44. Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd
  45. Mahanagar Gas Ltd
  46. Milestone Global Ltd
  47. Mirza International Ltd
  48. MRP Agro Ltd
  49. Munjal Showa Ltd
  50. Nahar Capital and Financial Services Ltd
  51. Nahar Polyfilms Ltd
  52. Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd
  53. Omega Ag-Seeds Punjab Ltd
  54. Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
  55. Omkar Overseas Ltd
  56. Orient Beverages Ltd
  57. Oswal Pumps Ltd
  58. Pace Digitek Ltd
  59. Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd
  60. Patspin India Ltd
  61. Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd
  62. Precision Electronics Ltd
  63. Pritika Auto Industries Ltd
  64. Prozone Realty Ltd
  65. Rajnish Wellness Ltd
  66. Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd
  67. Ramky Infrastructure Ltd
  68. Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd-$
  69. Sahyadri Industries Ltd
  70. Salora International Ltd
  71. Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd
  72. Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd-$
  73. State Bank of India
  74. SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd
  75. SEPC Ltd
  76. Shetron Ltd
  77. Shivkamal Impex Ltd
  78. Shradha AI Technologies Ltd
  79. Simplex Castings Ltd
  80. Sky Industries Ltd-$
  81. SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  82. SNL Bearings Ltd
  83. Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd
  84. Sportking India Ltd
  85. SRM Energy Ltd
  86. Star Delta Transformers Ltd
  87. Shreeji Translogistics Ltd
  88. Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd
  89. Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd
  90. Surana Telecom and Power Ltd
  91. Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltd
  92. Tarc Ltd
  93. Tashi India Ltd
  94. Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd
  95. Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd
  96. Transchem Ltd-$
  97. Ugro Capital Ltd
  98. UTL Industries Ltd
  99. Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  100. Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd
  101. Vikas Lifecare Ltd
  102. Visesh Infotecnics Ltd
  103. VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd
  104. VST Tillers Tractors Ltd-$
  105. Winsome Textile Industries Ltd-$
  106. Worldwide Aluminium Ltd
  107. Zenlabs Ethica Ltd
  108. Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd
  109. Speedage Commercials Ltd
 

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

