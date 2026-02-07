Q3 results: SBI, Mahanagar Gas, Chemplast Sanmar among 109 firms on Feb 7
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Autoline Industries, Balkrishna Paper Mills, and VST Tillers Tractors are also to release their October-December earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
State Bank of India, Mahanagar Gas, Chemplast Sanmar, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Autoline Industries, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, VST Tillers Tractors, and Zenithlabs Ethica are among 109 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Ramky Infrastructure, Shree Rama Newsprint, SEL Manufacturing Company, Skyline Industries, Sportking India, Shetron, Omkar Overseas, Omega Interactive Technologies, Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills, Mirza International, Prozone Realty, Ugro Capital, and SRM Energy.
JK Tyre net profit quadruples in Q3
JK Tyre and Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹207.7 crore for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3), a fourfold increase from the same period last year. The company also recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations at ₹4,222.9 crore, up 15 per cent year-on-year.
The sharp profit rebound was driven by robust demand, supported by GST-led reforms, festive season sales, and a recovery in rural markets. Gains also came from premiumisation, operating leverage, improved execution efficiency, and easing raw material costs.
In contrast, profitability in the same quarter last year was affected by high raw material prices and lower sales volumes.
Market highlights from February 6
Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Friday following a largely flat session, after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent.
At closing, the Sensex gained 266.47 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 83,580.40, while the Nifty rose 50.90 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 25,693.70. Including Sunday’s budget session, the Nifty recorded a weekly gain of 1.47 per cent, marking its strongest week since mid-November.
The RBI raised its GDP growth forecast to 6.9 per cent for Q1FY27 and to 7 per cent for Q2FY27, but withheld full-year guidance ahead of an upcoming revision to the GDP series. Meanwhile, the MPC slightly revised the FY26 inflation projection from 2 per cent to 2.1 per cent. Analysts said higher growth and inflation could signal a “prolonged pause” in rate changes.
Among individual stocks, ITC, Kotak Bank, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers, while TCS, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Eternal and Asian Paints lagged.
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 0.02 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 7
- Advance Agrolife Ltd
- AK Capital Services Ltd
- Alfred Herbert India Ltd
- Alphalogic Techsys Ltd
- Archit Organosys Ltd
- Assam Entrade Ltd
- Atul Auto Ltd-$
- Autoline Industries Ltd
- Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd
- Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd
- Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
- Captain Pipes Ltd
- Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
- Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd
- Choksi Laboratories Ltd
- CJ Gelatine Products Ltd
- Compucom Software Ltd-$
- Captain Polyplast Ltd
- Euro Pratik Sales Ltd
- Filatex India Ltd-$
- Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd
- Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd
- General Insurance Corporation of India
- Glance Finance Ltd
- Goldiam International Ltd
- GTN Textiles Ltd
- Gujarat Investa Ltd
- Hari Govind International Ltd
- Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd
- HBL Engineering Ltd-$
- Highway Infrastructure Ltd
- Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
- India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd
- Indo Amines Ltd-$
- Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd
- Jinkushal Industries Ltd
- Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd
- Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd-$
- Krishna Ventures Ltd
- KSH International Ltd
- Kuantum Papers Ltd
- LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
- Madhucon Projects Ltd
- Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd
- Mahanagar Gas Ltd
- Milestone Global Ltd
- Mirza International Ltd
- MRP Agro Ltd
- Munjal Showa Ltd
- Nahar Capital and Financial Services Ltd
- Nahar Polyfilms Ltd
- Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd
- Omega Ag-Seeds Punjab Ltd
- Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
- Omkar Overseas Ltd
- Orient Beverages Ltd
- Oswal Pumps Ltd
- Pace Digitek Ltd
- Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd
- Patspin India Ltd
- Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd
- Precision Electronics Ltd
- Pritika Auto Industries Ltd
- Prozone Realty Ltd
- Rajnish Wellness Ltd
- Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd
- Ramky Infrastructure Ltd
- Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd-$
- Sahyadri Industries Ltd
- Salora International Ltd
- Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd
- Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd-$
- State Bank of India
- SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd
- SEPC Ltd
- Shetron Ltd
- Shivkamal Impex Ltd
- Shradha AI Technologies Ltd
- Simplex Castings Ltd
- Sky Industries Ltd-$
- SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- SNL Bearings Ltd
- Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd
- Sportking India Ltd
- SRM Energy Ltd
- Star Delta Transformers Ltd
- Shreeji Translogistics Ltd
- Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd
- Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd
- Surana Telecom and Power Ltd
- Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltd
- Tarc Ltd
- Tashi India Ltd
- Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd
- Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd
- Transchem Ltd-$
- Ugro Capital Ltd
- UTL Industries Ltd
- Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd
- Vikas Lifecare Ltd
- Visesh Infotecnics Ltd
- VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd
- VST Tillers Tractors Ltd-$
- Winsome Textile Industries Ltd-$
- Worldwide Aluminium Ltd
- Zenlabs Ethica Ltd
- Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd
- Speedage Commercials Ltd
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 10:43 AM IST