Friday, July 25, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Schaeffler India Q1FY26 results: Net profit increases 14% to ₹294 crore

Schaeffler India Q1FY26 results: Net profit increases 14% to ₹294 crore

The company had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 253.96 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing

q1 results, company quarter 1

Its revenue from operations (net) for the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,282.16 crore from Rs 2,071.93 crore in the April-June period of 2024, it stated. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto parts maker Schaeffler India on Friday reported a 14 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 294.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 253.96 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Schaeffler India follows a January-December financial year. 

Its revenue from operations (net) for the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,282.16 crore from Rs 2,071.93 crore in the April-June period of 2024, it stated.

"We have a year-on-year higher revenue across all businesses and continue to sustain our trajectory of registering double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive quarter. Quality of earnings continued to improve given efficiency measures and concentrated efforts on our strategic priority of localisation," its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Harsha Kadam said.

 

This performance, coupled with improved financial and operating metrics, resulted in a good first half of 2025, he added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cipla

Cipla Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 10% at ₹1,298 cr, income rises 4%

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

ACC Q1FY26 results: Net profit grows 4% amid increased sales volumes

stock market, trading, stocks

Q1 results today: Cipla, SAIL, Bank of Baroda among 85 firms on July 25

Indian bank

Indian Bank Q1FY26 results: Consolidated profit down 11.4% at ₹ 2,276.37 cr

Nestle

Nestle India Q1 profit down 13% to Rs 647 cr, Manish Tiwary named CMD

Topics : Q1 results corporate earnings automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon