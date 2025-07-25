Friday, July 25, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cipla Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 10% at ₹1,298 cr, income rises 4%

Cipla plans acquisitions to take top spot in South Africa drug market

Cipla on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,297.62 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), up 10.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,177.64 crore in Q1 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit was 6.2 per cent higher than ₹1,221.84 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹6,837.04 crore, marking a 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase from ₹6,624.86 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the revenue rose by 3.6 per cent from ₹6,597.72 crore in the previous quarter.
 
Cipla's total expenses also rose 3.9 per cent in Q1 FY26 to ₹5,446.10 crore from ₹5,242.77 crore in the year-ago period. However,  on a sequential basis, the expenses declined 1.3 per cent from ₹5,514.85 crore in the previous quarter.
 
 

What drove the growth?

 
The company said that its revenue fro the One-India business (operations within India) grew 6 per cent year-on-year, crossing ₹3,000 crore for the first time ever in the opening quarter of any financial year. Branded and generic therapies drove growth with the launch of seven new products.
 
In North America, revenue stood at $226 million, supported by sales of recently launched products such as Nano Paclitaxel vials and Nilotinib capsules. The Africa business recorded an 11 per cent increase in revenue in US dollar terms, while Europe and emerging markets saw growth of 8 per cent Y-o-Y, the company said in a BSE filing.

"In Q1FY26, we delivered steady revenue of ₹6,957 crore, with a healthy earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 25.6 per cent. What makes this performance commendable is that it builds on a strong prior-year quarter, where we achieved our highest-ever US Generics revenue," Umang Vohra, managing director and Global chief executive officer (CEO) of Cipla.
 
Cipla also invested ₹432 crore in R&D—6.2 per cent of sales—focused on product filings and development, it added.
 
The company's debt also came down to ₹459 crore by June 2025, from ₹547 crore in June 2024.
 
Shares of Cipla were trading at 3.6 per cent up at ₹1541.7 apiece on the BSE at 2.35 pm, after the announcement of results.

