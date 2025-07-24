Indian Bank posts 24% rise in Q1 net profit, asset quality improves

State-run Indian Bank has posted a 24 per cent rise in net profit during the first quarter of the current financial year to Rs 2,973 crore, compared to Rs 2,403 crore during the same period in 2024-25.
The Chennai-based lender’s total income also increased to Rs 18,721 crore during the April to June quarter of 2025-26, up 10.5 per cent from Rs 16,945 crore in the same period in 2024-25. Interest earned by the bank also increased to Rs 16,283 crore during the April to June quarter, compared to Rs 15,039 crore in the June quarter last year.
The bank’s asset quality showed signs of improvement, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) dipping by 76 basis points year-on-year to 3.01 per cent in June 2025, from 3.77 per cent a year ago. Similarly, its net NPA also reduced by 21 bps to 0.18 per cent in June 2025, from 0.39 per cent in June 2024, said Binod Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Indian Bank. Its Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved by 154 bps YoY to 98.20 per cent in June 2025, from 96.66 per cent in June 2024. The slippage ratio was also contained at 0.94 per cent, compared to 1.50 per cent during Q1 last year.
Its operating profit improved by 5.97 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,770 crore in June 2025, from Rs 4,502 crore during the same period last year. Net Interest Income also increased by 2.93 per cent to Rs 6,359 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 6,178 crore in June 2024. Its return on assets (RoA) was also up by 14 bps to 1.34 per cent from 1.20 per cent last year. Return on equity (RoE) increased by 50 bps to 20.26 per cent from 19.76 per cent.
During the quarter under review, the bank’s gross advances increased by 11.50 per cent YoY to Rs 60,114.7 crore, compared to Rs 53,912.3 crore last fiscal. RAM (Retail, Agriculture & MSME) advances grew by 15.93 per cent YoY to Rs 36,322.1 crore, from Rs 31,330.1 crore during the period under review. RAM contribution to gross domestic advances increased to 65.34 per cent. Retail, Agri, and MSME advances grew by 16.56 per cent, 16.40 per cent, and 14.45 per cent YoY respectively. Home loan (including mortgage) grew by 10.65 per cent YoY.
Total deposits also increased by 9.26 per cent YoY to reach Rs 74,428.9 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 68,118.3 crore last year. The domestic CASA ratio stood at 38.97 per cent as of June 30.