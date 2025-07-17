Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sunteck Realty Q1FY26 results: Net profit jumps 47% to ₹33.43 crore

Sunteck Realty Q1FY26 results: Net profit jumps 47% to ₹33.43 crore

Sunteck Realty posts Rs 33.43 crore profit in Q1 FY26, up 47 per cent YoY, aided by lower expenses and strong pre-sales despite a 40 per cent revenue decline

Sunteck Realty

Sunteck’s total market capitalisation stands at around Rs 6,401.57 crore, as of 17 July. (Photo: Company Website)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty’s net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26) grew by 46.75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 33.43 crore. The company's profit in Q1 FY25 was around Rs 22.78 crore.    However, the company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 188.32 crore, down 40.46 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, its total expenses during the quarter were Rs 158.93 crore, down 46.76 per cent YoY.    The company recorded pre-sales of Rs 657 crore in Q1 FY26, up 31 per cent YoY. During the same period, the company’s collections stood at Rs 351 crore.    The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 48 crore, up 52 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, the Ebitda margin grew to 25 per cent, up 1,541 basis points.    Sequentially, the company’s revenue declined by 8.62 per cent, while its net profit decreased by 33.64 per cent.  As of Q1 FY26, Sunteck’s net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.02 times.   
  Sunteck’s total market capitalisation stands at around Rs 6,401.57 crore, as of 17 July. The company is based in Mumbai and primarily operates in the luxury residential and commercial retail segments. So far, it has developed an area of 52.5 million square feet through 32 projects.    Earlier, in May, the company was appointed as a developer for the redevelopment of a housing society in Mumbai’s Andheri (East). The gross development value (GDV) of the project is estimated to be Rs 1,100 crore.    The project is expected to generate a free sale area of approximately 2.75 lakh square feet for the company, Sunteck Realty stated.    Additionally, the firm’s share listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at Rs 437 per equity share on Thursday (17 July). 

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

