Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ABB India result: PAT grows to Rs 345 cr, revenue at Rs 2,757 cr in Dec qtr

It had clocked Rs 306 crore PAT (profit after tax) during the October-December period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a statement

discom, power, electricity

Sectors contributing to the growth during the quarter include railways, metals, data centers, cement, specialty chemicals, and construction machinery, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electrification and automation major ABB India on Tuesday posted around 13 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 345 crore in fourth quarter ended December 31, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
It had clocked Rs 306 crore PAT (profit after tax) during the October-December period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company follows January to December as a financial year.
Total revenue of the company rose to Rs 2,757 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 2,427 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
In the fourth quarter, total orders rose up by 35 per cent to Rs 3,147 crore. In 2023, the company received orders worth Rs 12,319 crore, up 23 per cent over 2022.
For the entire fiscal, the company's PAT was at Rs 1,248 crore, up over Rs 1,026 crore from last financial year. While the revenues surged to Rs 10,447 crore, from Rs 8,568 crore a year ago.
"Our broad-based growth has come on the back of deepening engagement into diverse market segments and portfolio expansion and localization for the Indian market.
"We are grateful for the enduring confidence our customers place in our value adding electrification and automation products, solutions, and services. Our focus on superior margins and a strategic mix continues to aid in robust cash generation." the company's Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma said.
Sectors contributing to the growth during the quarter include railways, metals, data centers, cement, specialty chemicals, and construction machinery, the company said.
Its board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 23.8 per share.

Also Read

Strong outlook, sector re-rating to support ABB stock after Q2 results

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

ABB India bags order to automate Reliances' biopharmaceutical facilities

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

ReNew Q3 results: Loss narrows to Rs 321 cr, revenue rises to Rs 1,929 cr

EPACK Durable Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 4.83 cr, revenue at Rs 279 cr

Zoomcar Q3 results: Revenue slips 19% to $2.4 mn, bottomline improves

ABFRL Q3 result: Net loss at Rs 107.60 cr, revenue at Rs 4,166.71 cr

HGS Q3 results: Net profit tanks 84% to Rs 8.2 crore, revenue up 8%

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ABB India Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon