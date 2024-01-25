Sensex (    %)
                        
LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

It had logged a net profit of Rs 100.37 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by LT Foods, which owns basmati rice brands Daawat and Royal

Shares of LT Foods on Thursday settled at Rs 196.05 apiece on BSE, down 4.01 per cent from the previous close

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

LT Foods Ltd on Thursday reported 52.07 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.64 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.
It had logged a net profit of Rs 100.37 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by LT Foods, which owns basmati rice brands Daawat and Royal.
Revenue from operations was up 9.17 per cent to Rs 1,941.72 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,778.47 crore a year ago.
Total expenses were up 5.46 per cent to Rs 1,757.67 crore.
Total income was at Rs 1,949.68 crore, higher by 8.8 per cent from the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Meanwhile, the board of LT Foods in a meeting held on Thursday, also approved issuance and listing of commercial papers for an amount of Rs 500 crore.
Shares of LT Foods on Thursday settled at Rs 196.05 apiece on BSE, down 4.01 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

