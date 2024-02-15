Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ABFRL Q3 result: Net loss at Rs 107.60 cr, revenue at Rs 4,166.71 cr

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 107.60 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023

Aditya Birla Fashion to set up subsidiary for entry into D2C space

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 107.60 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 11.21 crore during the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Its revenue from operations was at Rs 4,166.71 during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,588.80 crore.
According to the Aditya Birla group firm, the consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 are "not comparable with previous quarters" pursuant to the acquisition of TCNS Clothing and Styleverse Lifestyle.
ABFRL's total expenses were at Rs 4,302.93 crore in the December quarter.
Growth in the quarter was "driven by new businesses", ABFRL in an earnings statement said, adding the "overall market remained subdued leading to modest growth for the traditional portfolio."

Its revenue from the 'Madura Fashion & Lifestyle' segment was at Rs 2,940.82 crore, while Pantaloons' revenue was at Rs 1,297.47 crore.
Pantaloons continued to focus on product enhancements and driving higher conversions. "Pantaloons network grew to 446 stores this quarter as the business focused on overall improvement of the health of the network," it said.
While Reebok business posted another quarter of over Rs 100 crore sales, driven by continued distribution expansion and improved store throughputs, the filing said.
Over the outlook, ABFRL said it will continue to manage business dynamically, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability.
"Having solidified our presence across multiple categories, segments, channels, and price points, ABFRL is well placed to leverage the next wave of growth in the segment by unlocking its various growth platforms," it said.
Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 238.15 on the BSE, down 2.08 per cent.

Also Read

ABFRL posts Rs 200.34 cr loss for Jul-Sep, sales at Rs 2,509.57 cr

PVR Inox Q2FY24 result: Profit at Rs 166 cr; revenue rises to Rs 1,999 cr

Nomura India buys Cholamandalam Financial shares worth Rs 166-crore

FCI sells 166,000 tonnes wheat, only 17,000 tonnes rice via 11th e-auction

IREDA hits 20% upper limit; stock up 166% against issue price in 11 days

HGS Q3 results: Net profit tanks 84% to Rs 8.2 crore, revenue up 8%

Genesys Q3 results: PAT almost doubles at Rs 15.86 cr, revenue rises 9%

Glenmark Pharma Q3 results: Standalone loss at Rs 20 cr, revenue dips 38.4%

Nabard Q3 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 4,495 crore, income up 25%

NBFC-MFIs post 80% growth in net profit at Rs 1,105 cr for Q3 FY24

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Finance Aditya Birla Group Aditya Birla Retail Aditya Birla Fashion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon