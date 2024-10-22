Business Standard
Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 773 cr

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 284.09 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, according to a regulatory filing

Its total income surged to Rs 6,359.80 crore during the period under review against Rs 3,766.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Image: Bloomberg

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Tuesday posted a nearly 3-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 773.39 crore in the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 284.09 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income surged to Rs 6,359.80 crore during the period under review against Rs 3,766.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Group Q2 results corporate earnings

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

