Aster DM Healthcare Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 81.3% to Rs 81 cr

Analysts expect hospital chains in the region to benefit from the acute flu season that, apart from coinciding with the June quarter, is known to bring diseases such as dengue and malaria

Aster DM Healthcare

Revenue from operations climbed 19 per cent to Rs 1,002 cr: Aster DM Healthcare

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Indian hospital chain operator Aster DM Healthcare reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher occupancy during the flu season.
The company's quarterly consolidated profit from continuing operations surged 81.3 per cent to Rs 81 cr ($9.7 million) from a year ago. This excludes a gain of Rs 5,148 cr in the first quarter from the sale of its Gulf business.
Revenue from operations climbed 19 per cent to Rs 1,002 cr, the company said.
Aster DM, like rival Apollo Hospitals, largely makes its money from operations in southern India. Analysts expect hospital chains in the region to benefit from the acute flu season that, apart from coinciding with the June quarter, is known to bring diseases such as dengue and malaria.
Other rivals of the company, including Fortis and Max Healthcare, are expected to have a subdued quarter as North India - their larger revenue avenue - experiences the acute season September onwards.
A rise in the number of surgical cases also boosted Aster DM's revenue, said analysts.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

