Adani Green Energy Q2 results: Net profit up nearly 39% to Rs 515 crore

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 371 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a BSE filing said

Adani Green Ltd

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Solutions on Tuesday posted nearly 39 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 515 crore in September quarter compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,376 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,589 crore in the same period a year ago.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Adani Green Energy Q2 results corporate earnings

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

