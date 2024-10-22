Adani Green Energy Q2 results: Net profit up nearly 39% to Rs 515 crore

Adani Green Energy Solutions on Tuesday posted nearly 39 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 515 crore in September quarter compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 371 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a BSE filing said.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,376 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,589 crore in the same period a year ago.
