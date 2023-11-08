Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

Airbus raises A350 output goal as Q3 profits jump 21% at $1.08 bn

Airbus said it was seeing strong demand in commercial aircraft, including a continuing rebound in big jets like the A350, but expected the supply chain to remain "challenging"

Airbus

Production on the company's main profit-generating programme the Airbus A320 family, is "progressing well" towards a previously announced target of 75 a month in 2026, Airbus said

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Airbus raised a production goal for wide-body A350 jets and reaffirmed financial and delivery targets for 2023 as it posted higher underlying third-quarter profit on Wednesday, with sharply higher jet income dampened by charges in satellites.

The world's largest planemaker said it was aiming to return to pre-COVID levels of 10 A350 jets a month in 2026, up from a previous goal of nine a month by end-2025. Other industrial targets, including 720 jet deliveries in 2023, were unchanged.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Adjusted operating earnings came in at 1.013 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in the quarter, up 21%, as revenues rose 12% to 14,897 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 1.142 billion euros on revenues of 15.098 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus.
 
Airbus said it was seeing strong demand in commercial aircraft, including a continuing rebound in big jets like the A350, but expected the supply chain to remain "challenging".
 
Production on the company's main profit-generating programme the Airbus A320 family, is "progressing well" towards a previously announced target of 75 a month in 2026, Airbus said. Industry sources say current production stands in the low 50s.
 
It reaffirmed plans for a restructuring in its defence and space division, where it reported new charges of 300 million euros on "certain satellite development programmes," without elaborating. That came after 100 million earlier in the year.
 
Risks remain on costs, reliability and production volumes of the A400M military transporter, Airbus said, with some countries reported to be balking at the size of their original orders.

Also Read

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

The world's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft

Working with Pratt & Whitney amid latest engine probe, says IndiGo

India centre stage at Paris air show, as AI set to order 470 aircrafts

IndiGo hits new peak post 500 Airbus aircraft order; experts see 28% upside

Burger King India posts narrower Q2 loss at Rs 46.03 cr on store expansion

Tata Power Q2FY24 PAT up 6.9% to Rs 876 crore on back of higher revenue

Birla Corporation posts Rs 58.37 cr net profit in Q2 on ops ramp-up

SKF India Q2 results: Net profit declines 42.5% to Rs 90.22 crore

Landmark Cars posts about 21% rise in Sep qtr profit on lower costs

Topics : Airbus Boeing A350 airline industry Airline sector

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon