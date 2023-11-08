Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

Landmark Cars posts about 21% rise in Sep qtr profit on lower costs

The auto reseller, which was listed last December, said total expenses fell nearly 9% to Rs 755 cr. A fall in the purchase of cars and spares, which constitute the bulk of costs, pushed expenses down

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian luxury auto dealer Landmark Cars reported a 20.55% rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses even as demand slowed.
Consolidated net profit rose to 201.6 million rupees ($2.42 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 167.2 million rupees a year earlier.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The auto reseller, which was listed last December, said total expenses fell nearly 9% to 7.55 billion rupees. A fall in the purchase of cars and spares, which constitute the bulk of costs, pushed expenses down.
The decline in costs outpaced revenue from operations, which fell 9.6% to 7.71 billion rupees.
The company's vehicle sales fell 7.8% in the second quarter.
Last month the Mercedes-Benz and Jeep dealer had flagged a marginal decline in the business in the reported quarter due to supply chain constraints.
The company expects better supply of vehicles across original equipment manufacturers in the second half of the current fiscal year.
Shares of Landmark Cars rose 2.8% ahead of the results, bumping the year-to-date gains to about 52%.
($1 = 83.2650 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas and Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Landmark Cars hits record high; up 11% in 2 days on institutional buying

20% cars sold in metros run on alternate fuels; sales doubled in last 3 yrs

TPG Capital exits Landmark Cars; sells 11.25% stake for Rs 293 crore

Landmark Cars jumps 19%; hits record high on adding M&M to its dealership

Stocks to Watch: L&T, ONGC, Shemaroo, Mazagon Dock, Landmark Cars, Tejas

Patanjali Foods Q2 results: 126% jump in net profit, revenue drops 8%

Brigade Enterprises net profit up 117% to Rs 112.50 crore in Q2FY24

New India General Insurance posts loss of Rs 2,000 crore in Q2FY24

Power Finance Corporation net profit up 27% to Rs 6,628 cr in Sep qtr

Reliance Infrastructure Q2 result: Net loss widens to Rs 294 crore

Topics : Landmark group Q2 results

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon