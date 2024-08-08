Business Standard
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q1 results: PAT jumps 49% to Rs 31.43 cr

Total income rose to Rs 196.15 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 117.57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ajmera Realty & Infra India on Thursday reported a 49 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 31.43 crore for the quarter ending June.
Its profit stood at Rs 21.07 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 196.15 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 117.57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
Dhaval Ajmera, Director of Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said the company continued its robust growth momentum with a stellar performance across all financial metrics, driven by strong sales growth and excellent collection efficiencies across all projects.
This growth trajectory is a testament to the company's coveted launch pipeline and paves the way further towards full-year guidance, he said.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

