Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Airtel Payments Bank Q1 results: PAT up 41% to Rs 7.2 cr on revenue rise

During the quarter, the Bank's Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) exceeded 88 million giving a boost to customer deposits, which grew by 53 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,943 crore

Airtel Payments Bank

The net profits stood at Rs 7.2 crore, up by 41 per cent year on year. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday said its net profit for the June quarter rose 41 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7.2 crore, amid uptick in digital savings bank accounts alongside other digital offerings.
Announcing its consolidated report card for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024, Airtel Payments Bank said it has hit a significant milestone and that, in a first, the bank's quarterly revenue grew to Rs 610 crore, up by 52 per cent on-year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The net profits stood at Rs 7.2 crore, up by 41 per cent year on year.
"During the quarter, the Bank's Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) exceeded 88 million giving a boost to customer deposits, which grew by 53 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,943 crore," it said.
The Bank's annualised gross merchandise value stands at over Rs 3,40,000 crore.
"The growth in revenue and MTUs has been driven primarily by an uptake in the Bank's digital savings bank account along with other digital offerings. The Bank's eco-friendly NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) enabled cards are witnessing a strong demand and usage," it said.

More From This Section

RVNL Q1 results: Net profit falls 35% to Rs 224 cr on reduced income

Alembic Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net profit increases 12% to Rs 135 cr

MRF Q1 results: Net profit dips to Rs 571 cr, total income at Rs 7,280 cr

Brookfield India REIT Q1 results: PAT jumps to Rs 37.3 cr, NOI at Rs 440 cr

Asian Granito India Q1 result: PAT Rs 30 lakh, net sales up 3% at Rs 343 cr

Airtel Payments Bank NCMC-enabled card is a multi-purpose card that allows users to tap and pay for public transportation in various cities.
Anubrata Biswas CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, said, the growth has been driven by strong uptake of its flagship safe daily transaction account for India, and a surge in digital payments across all businesses.
"The Bank, today, is well-positioned as first-in-class to take margin-enhancing advantage of India's large unfolding digital opportunities," Biswas said.
Airtel Payments Bank caters to three segments - urban digital, underbanked, and industries and institutions- offering comprehensive end-to-end digital banking solutions alongside a slew of digital financial services including insurance, lending, and investment solutions.
It processes over 8 billion transactions annually across its platforms.
"The Bank addresses the challenge of accessibility by extending banking services to the deepest rural pockets with its largest banking network comprising over 5,00,000 neighbourhood banking points. Airtel Payments Bank is the largest micro-cash player in India, currently digitising around Rs 8,000 crore of cash monthly with over 4,000 corporate partners," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Airtel PB records 49% dip in wallet numbers despite Paytm PB's downturn

Allowing payment banks to lend will have big impact: Anubrata Biswas

Airtel Payments Bank's FY24 profit surges 60% to Rs 34.5 cr, revenue up 42%

Fin inclusion, digital growth to drive momentum: Airtel Payments Bank CEO

Airtel Payments Bank's new NCMC-enabled debit, prepaid cards: How it works

Topics : Airtel payments bank Payment banks Q1 results Bharti Airtel board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon