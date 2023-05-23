close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sansera Engineering net profit dips 5% YoY to Rs 35 cr in March quarter

Sansera Engineering on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit dipped five per cent to Rs 35.42 crore in the March quarter.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Analysts attribute the poor corporate earnings to a slowdown in aggregate demand in the economy

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sansera Engineering on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit dipped five per cent to Rs 35.42 crore in the March quarter.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 37.36 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, a company statement said.

Total income increased to Rs 623.04 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 580.82 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, the consolidated net profit in the fiscal 2022-23, grew 12 per cent to Rs 148.34 crore, from Rs 131.89 crore in the same period in 2021-22.

The total income rose to Rs 2,356.11 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, from Rs 2,004.53 crore in 2021-22.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of 125 per cent of the face value of Rs 2.50 per equity share for FY'23.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

EIH Ltd reports its highest ever full-year consolidated revenue in FY22-23

Ashok Leyland Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 17% to Rs 751 crore

Varroc Engineering swings to profit on strong demand in March quarter

Garware Technical Fibres Q4 consolidated PAT up 11% QoQ at Rs 59.6 cr

Bajaj Electricals Q4 profit up 34% YoY to Rs 52 cr, total revenue rises 12%

"We finished another year with our best-ever performance with a topline of Rs 23,561 million and 16.8 per cent EBITDA. The momentum is expected to continue as we start the current fiscal year with a solid order book for Rs 13,279 million," said B R Preetham Group CEO, Sansera Engineering.

Going ahead, "we expect an even better FY'24 as our end markets, both auto and non-auto, are showing signs of strong growth in India and overseas," Preetham added.

The company's order book with annual peak revenues stood at around Rs 1,330 crore after removing orders that moved to mass production in FY23.

Its net debt stood at Rs 650.5 crore (March-23).

Sansera Engineering Limited was incorporated in 1981. It is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q4 Results Sansera Engineering

First Published: May 23 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sansera Engineering net profit dips 5% YoY to Rs 35 cr in March quarter

Analysts attribute the poor corporate earnings to a slowdown in aggregate demand in the economy
2 min read

Tata Group only Indian firm in BCG list of top 50 most innovative firms

BCG carves out a new unit for its digital transformation capabilities
2 min read

Shriram Properties acquires a new project 'Divine City' in Chennai

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
2 min read

EIH Ltd reports its highest ever full-year consolidated revenue in FY22-23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Average salary in e-commerce, tech start-ups at a five-year low: Report

ecommerce
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Reliance Retail begins layoff as JioMart B2B consolidation starts

Reliance Retail
3 min read

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

BPCL
2 min read

JSW Steel, Japan's JFE ink pact to manufacture electrical steel in India

The reliefs and concessions sought by JSW were part of the committee of creditors approved resolution plan
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon