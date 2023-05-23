close

SJVN Q4 profit rises over two-fold to Rs 17 cr, income grows to Rs 582 cr

State-owned SJVN's consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 17.21 crore during the quarter ended March 31, boosted by higher income.

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

State-owned SJVN's consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 17.21 crore during the quarter ended March 31, boosted by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.49 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding financial year (FY22), the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 582.78 crore, from Rs 393.87 crore in the year-ago quarter, the hydropower producer said.

The expenses of the company stood at Rs 328.98 crore, as against Rs 366.13 crore a year ago.

The board of directors of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.62 per share of Rs 10 each for FY23.

In a separate statement, SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma said the company has "recorded highest ever" revenues of Rs 3,299 crore during financial year 2022-23.

For the entire fiscal, the profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,363.45 crore was 39.48 per cent higher over Rs 977.52 crore in FY22.

The net worth of SJVN has also increased by Rs 694 crore to Rs 13,822 crore, he said.

Sharma further said SJVN has successfully achieved its ambitious Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) target for fiscal year 2022-23. With Rs 8,240 crore, the company has surpassed the target of Rs 8,000 crore assigned by the Ministry of Power.

Sharma apprised that the CAPEX target of Rs 8,000 crores was the third highest amongst power CPSEs for FY 2022-23.

SJVN is now set to achieve the gigantic CAPEX target of Rs 10,000 crore for FY 2023-24. Currently SJVN is constructing 14 Power Projects and 2 Transmission lines across India and in the neighboring country of Nepal.

SJVN produced 9,283 million units (MU) from all its power stations in FY 2022-23 surpassing previous year's generation of 9207 MU.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

