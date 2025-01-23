Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Alivus Life Q3 results: Net profit rises to Rs 137 cr, revenue jumps 12%

Alivus Life Q3 results: Net profit rises to Rs 137 cr, revenue jumps 12%

The Mumbai-based company said its profit rose to Rs 137 crore (nearly $16 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 119 crore a year earlier

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

The company's shares rose as much as 4.2 per cent after the results to their intraday high of Rs 1,171.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian drugmaker Alivus Life Sciences, formerly called Glenmark Life Sciences, reported a higher third-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand in its mainstay active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business.

The Mumbai-based company said its profit rose to Rs 137 crore (nearly $16 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 119 crore a year earlier.

The company's shares rose as much as 4.2 per cent after the results to their intraday high of Rs 1,171.

Its revenue from operations rose 12 per cent to Rs 642 crore, led by a 17 per cent jump in its API business. APIs are key elements added to drugs to produce desired health effects.

 

 

Also Read

Johnson & Johnson

J&J to acquire drugmaker Intra-Cellular Therapies for $14.6 billion

IPO

Drugmaker Anthem Biosciences files draft papers for $397 million IPO

Nvidia, Nvidia Chips

This pharma company from Mumbai may be helping Putin get Nvidia AI chips

Zee

LIVE news: Zee Entertainment's net profit rises 180% to Rs 164 crore for quarter ending December

share market stock market trading

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex adds 115pts, Nifty ends atop 23,200; UltraTech Cement zooms 7%

Key Context

Indian API makers have been enjoying increasing demand in their key Europe and U.S. markets, and are expected to benefit further from global drugmakers turning to India and other markets to limit their reliance on Chinese firms.

Moreover, the restart of Alivus's manufacturing plant in the western state of Gujarat removed a key overhang on production. Last quarter, Alivus reported a lower profit as revenue across geographies was hurt due to the facility's closure.

Alivus has over 130 APIs in its portfolio across key therapy areas such as cardiovascular, oncology and anti-infectives.

 

 

 

 

More From This Section

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement Q3 result: Profit down 17% at Rs 1,470 cr, revenue up 3%

Coforge

Coforge Q3 results: Adjusted PAT rises 10.3% to Rs 268 cr, revenue up 8.4%

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL

HUL Q3 results: PAT rises 18.9% to Rs 2,984 cr, volume growth remains flat

q3 results

Hudco Q3 results: PAT grows 41.6% to Rs 735 cr, revenue at Rs 2,760.23 cr

q3 results

Go Digit Q3 results: Net profit surges nearly 3-fold to Rs 119 crore

Topics : Drugmaker Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon