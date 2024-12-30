Business Standard

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks on Dec 30

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks on Dec 30

The daily chart indicates a multiple-pattern bullish breakout for Mangalam Cement

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

Stock Recommendations
 
NSE Scrip – Ipca Labs
 
View -  Bullish
 
Last Close – Rs 1,632
 
After establishing a base and forming a double bottom near the critical support of the 89 DEMA, prices have rebounded sharply, breaking above the recent consolidation range and confirming a bullish breakout. This breakout is accompanied by robust volumes and a bullish candlestick pattern. Additionally, the RSI indicator has risen above the 60 level, signaling the stock’s entry into positive momentum.

Hence, we recommend to ‘Buy’ Ipca Labs around Rs 1,632 - 1,628 | Stop loss: Rs 1,599 | Target: 1,700
 
 
NSE Scrip – Mangalam Cement 
 
View: Bullish
 
Last Close: Rs 981
 
The daily chart indicates a multiple-pattern bullish breakout. On a larger scale, prices have confirmed an ‘up and Handle’ breakout, while on a smaller scale, the handle portion reflects a channel breakout. This breakout is accompanied by a surge in volume, with prices moving above all major moving averages.
 
Hence, we recommend to ‘Buy’ Mangalam Cement around Rs 981 - 977 | Stop loss: Rs 936 | Target: Rs 1,080
 
(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

