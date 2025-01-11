Business Standard

Home / Companies / Results / DMart Q3FY25 results: Avenue Supermarts net profit up 4.8% at Rs 723.4 cr

DMart Q3FY25 results: Avenue Supermarts net profit up 4.8% at Rs 723.4 cr

Its revenue from operations rose 17.68 per cent to Rs 15,972.55 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 13,572.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 690.41 crore a year ago.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a 4.8 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 723.54 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 690.41 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Avenue Supermarts.

Its revenue from operations rose 17.68 per cent to Rs 15,972.55 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 13,572.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

"PAT margin stood at 4.5 per cent in Q3 FY25 as compared to 5.1 per cent in Q3 FY24," Avenue Supermarts said in its earnings statement.

 

Its total expenses increased 18.52 per cent to Rs 15,001.64 crore.

Avenue Supermarts' total income, which includes other income, was Rs 15,996.69 crore, up 17.57 per cent in the December 2024 quarter.

Avenue Supermarts CEO and Managing Director Neville Noronha said, "The Q3 FY 2025 same-store revenue growth for 2 years and older stores was at 8.3 per cent. We continue to see the increased intensity in discounting in the FMCG category and the consequent impact to high turnover per square feet stores in metro towns".

However, this quarter, the impact has relatively reduced compared to the previous quarter (Q2 FY2025).

On its online ordering service DMart Ready, Noronha said it grew by 21.5 per cent in the first nine months of FY 2025.

"In the rapidly evolving dynamics of the grocery e-commerce market, we are seeing significantly more demand for home delivery compared to the pick-up point, and hence, we continue to align our business to that extent," he added.

Now, D-Mart's home delivery business far exceeds our pick-up point sales contribution, he noted.

"We will continue to provide both channels of delivery as an option to our shoppers in select towns. In several towns, we now only operate Home Delivery as a delivery channel," Noronha said.

As of December 31, 2024, the company had 387 operating stores with a retail business area of 16.1 million sq.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman.

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

