JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production rises 2.3% to 7 MT in Q3

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Friday said its consolidated crude steel production rose by 2.3 per cent to 7.03 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's steel output was 6.87 MT in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

The company's Indian operation's crude steel production rose by 3 per cent to 6.82 MT, over 6.63 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Capacity utilisation at Indian operations excluding trial run stood at 91 per cent for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year.

"Production and capacity utilisation for the quarter was affected due to temporary maintenance activity at one of the Blast furnaces at Dolvi in the month of October, which resumed normal operations in the first week of November," the company said.

 

JSW Steel's 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated steel project at Vijayanagar, set up by wholly owned subsidiary of the company, JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd (JVML), is progressing well.

Post commissioning of 4.5 MTPA blast furnace, raw material handling system and sinter plant in the second quarter, JVML commissioned one out of the 2 converters and castors at the Steel Melt Shop during the third quarter.

The ramp-up of production at the 5 MTPA JVML integrated facility is expected in the fourth quarter.

Once fully ramped up, the total crude steel capacity at Vijayanagar will augment to 17.5 MTPA, contributing to JSW Steel's overall Indian operation's crude steel capacity rising from 29.2 MTPA to 34.2 MTPA.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $24 billion JSW Group. As one of India's leading business houses, JSW Group also has other business interests in sectors, including energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defense, sports, and venture capital.

Topics : JSW steel JSW Group JSW steel production in India Indian steel production Steel productions

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

