Ashiana Housing Q3 results: Profit jumps three-fold to Rs 28 crore

Realty firm Ashiana Housing has reported a more than three-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 27.8 crore for the quarter ended December on better income amid surge in demand for residential properties.

Its profit stood at Rs 9.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 189.25 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 135.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Ashiana Housing's profit after tax increases sharply to Rs 66.02 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 17.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs. 669.56 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 308.25 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It has a presence in Gurugram, Jaipur, Pune, Jamshedpur, Bhiwadi, Jodhpur and Chennai.

The company is mainly into the development of resident projects and focuses a lot on the senior living segment.