Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ashiana Housing Q3 results: Profit jumps three-fold to Rs 28 crore

Total income rose to Rs 189.25 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 135.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

The company is mainly into the development of resident projects and focuses a lot on the senior living segment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Ashiana Housing has reported a more than three-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 27.8 crore for the quarter ended December on better income amid surge in demand for residential properties.
Its profit stood at Rs 9.05 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total income rose to Rs 189.25 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 135.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
Ashiana Housing's profit after tax increases sharply to Rs 66.02 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 17.50 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income increased to Rs. 669.56 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 308.25 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Delhi-based Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It has a presence in Gurugram, Jaipur, Pune, Jamshedpur, Bhiwadi, Jodhpur and Chennai.
The company is mainly into the development of resident projects and focuses a lot on the senior living segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Institutional investments in Indian real estate fell to 5-year low in 2023

India's housing market to continue with high demand, growth in 2024

Nifty Realty soars 6% in sharpest single-day rally since October 2021

Realty index surges 108% from March low; DLF, Godrej Properties soar 100%

Arvind Fashions Q3 result: Revenue rises 5% to Rs 1,125 cr, shares down 9%

Suraj Estate Developers Q3 results: PAT at Rs 16 cr, debt falls by 38%

Eicher Motors Q3 results: Profit up 34% at Rs 996 cr, beats estimates

Siemens results: Profit grows 9% to Rs 506 cr in Dec qtr, order book up 10%

BHEL Q3 results: Net loss at Rs 149 cr, income up marginally at Rs 5,599 cr

Topics : housing Q3 results Real Estate Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon