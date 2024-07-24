Axis Bank Q1FY25 results: Net profit increases 4% to Rs 6,035 crore

Net slippages adjusted for recoveries of the bank stood at Rs 2,700 crore, of which Rs 2,456 crore was from the retail portfolio and Rs 231 crore from the wholesale portfolio. (Photo: Reuters)

Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a muted increase in net profit in the quarter ending June 2024 (Q1FY25), due to a substantial jump in loan loss provisions. The private sector lender’s net profit was up 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 6,035 crore in Q1FY25, compared to Rs 5,797 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Analysts at Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 6,510 crore.

Its net interest income (NII) increased 12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13,448 crore in Q1FY25, aided by steady growth in advances. The net interest margin (NIM), a measure of profitability for banks, stood at 4.05 per cent, down 1 basis point (bps) sequentially, and 5 bps from the year-ago period. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Provisions and contingencies of the lender for the quarter stood at Rs 2,039 crore, compared to Rs 1,185 crore in Q4FY24 and Rs 1,035 crore in Q1FY24. Loan loss provisions more than doubled on a Y-o-Y basis and were up 3 times sequentially to Rs 2,551 crore. The bank holds cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of Rs 11,732 crore at the end of Q1FY25, which is over and above the NPA provisioning. These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 1.20 per cent as on June 30, 2024.

The asset quality of the bank deteriorated sequentially. It reported a gross NPA ratio of 1.54 per cent in Q1FY25, up 11 bps sequentially. Similarly, the net NPA ratio moved up 3 bps sequentially to 0.34 per cent.

Net slippages adjusted for recoveries of the bank stood at Rs 2,700 crore, of which Rs 2,456 crore was from the retail portfolio and Rs 231 crore from the wholesale portfolio.

Advances of the lender reported a 14 per cent YoY and 2 per cent sequential increase in Q1FY25 at Rs 9.80 trillion, with retail loans growing by 18 per cent YoY, and the corporate book growing by 10 per cent YoY. Total deposits were up 13 per cent from a year ago and stood at Rs 10.62 trillion.