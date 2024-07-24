Business Standard
Petronet LNG Q1 results: Net profit jumps 40% to Rs 1,100.76 crore

Consolidated net profit of Rs 1,100.76 cr in April-June - first quarter of current fiscal - compared with Rs 787.73 cr earning in same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by co

Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 13,415.13 crore.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Petronet LNG Ltd, India's largest liquefied natural gas importer, on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent jump in its first quarter net profit on a rise in gas volumes.
Consolidated net profit of Rs 1,100.76 crore in April-June - first quarter of current fiscal - compared with Rs 787.73 crore earning in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.
 
Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 13,415.13 crore.

