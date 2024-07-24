Petronet LNG Q1 results: Net profit jumps 40% to Rs 1,100.76 crore

Petronet LNG Ltd, India's largest liquefied natural gas importer, on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent jump in its first quarter net profit on a rise in gas volumes.
Consolidated net profit of Rs 1,100.76 crore in April-June - first quarter of current fiscal - compared with Rs 787.73 crore earning in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.
Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 13,415.13 crore.
