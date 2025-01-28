Business Standard

Square Yards Apr-Dec revenue up 46% to Rs 938 cr on better housing demand

Consolidated gross profit rose to Rs 167.7 crore during the period under review from Rs 94 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Proptech firm Square Yards, which is into housing and home loan brokerage, on Tuesday said its revenue rose 46 per cent to Rs 938.4 crore in the first nine months of 2024-25 fiscal year amid strong demand for residential properties.

Revenue stood at Rs 644.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Square Yards has businesses mainly in India and Dubai.

The company's India revenue rose 50 per cent to Rs 759.6 crore during April-December period of 2024-25 from Rs 506.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a statement.

Consolidated gross profit rose to Rs 167.7 crore during the period under review from Rs 94 crore in the year-ago period.

 

"This would mark our 2nd consecutive year of profitability, and first year of operating cash flow break even. We expect to close at $170mn+ revenue for this fiscal," Tanuj Shori, Founder & CEO of Square Yards, said.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

