Nifty Auto on slippery ground; 13 out of 15 stocks trade below 200-DMA

The NSE Nifty Auto index has been quoting below its long-term moving since mid-November, following a nearly 19 per cent fall from its peak of 27,696 in September 2025. The Nifty Auto index now quotes around 23,180 levels - down 4.5 per cent from its 200-Day Simple Moving Average or 200-DMA, as commonly referred. The 200-DMA is key moving average, as it helps in determining the long-term trend of a particular stock or index. An index value or stock price quoting above the 200-DMA is considered as bullish trend or positive; whereas in case the current price of index value is below the long-term average, then the trend is said to be negative or bearish. ALSO READ: Market breadth turns bearish; 63% of Nifty 500 stocks below long-term average A detailed analysis for the Nifty Auto index shows that 13 out of the 15 shares in the Nifty Auto index were seen trading below the key long-term moving average. Hero Moto Corp, Tata Motors and Bharat Forge seem to be worst hit, as these stocks trade over 20 per cent below the respective moving averages. Among others, Sona Comstar, Motherson Sumi, Bajaj Auto, Tube Investments and MRF were also quoting over 10 per cent below as against the long-term moving averages.
Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were the only two Nifty Auto stocks to trade above the 200-DMA. To sum it, 13 Nifty Auto stocks are seen trading with a bearish bias, while only 2 look positive as per the long-term time-frame. Against this background, here are the key levels to watch out on select auto stocks: Bajaj Auto Current Price: Rs 8,804 Downside Risk: 9.7% Support: Rs 8,600; Rs 8,270 Resistance: Rs 9,100; Rs 9,750 Bajaj Auto stock is seen trapped in a thin range of Rs 8,600 - Rs 9,100. The daily chart shows presence of strong resistance around Rs 9,265; above which the stock can potentially jump to Rs 9,750. On the other hand, in case, the stock breaks on the downside, it can drift to Rs 8,270 and possibly test support at Rs 7,955 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ: Has RIL stock survived a major scare? Trade above Rs 1,270 holds the key Bosch Current Price: Rs 32,530 Downside Risk: 9% Support: Rs 32,100; Rs 31,500 Resistance: Rs 33,074; Rs 35,100 Bosch stock is seen trading below the 200-DMA, which stands at Rs 33,074, for the second straight day. The stock has broken below this key moving average after almost 27 months (October 2022). The medium-term chart shows Bosch is testing support around is 50-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 32,100; below which near support for the stock is seen at Rs 31,500 levels. Break of this support zone, could see the stock slide towards Rs 29,600 levels. Major hurdle for the stock now stands at Rs 35,100. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Maruti Suzuki Current Price: Rs 11,740 Downside Risk: 11% Support: Rs 11,260; Rs 10,935 Resistance: Rs 11,780; Rs 11,897 The recent pullback in Maruti share price had seen the stock re-test its 200-DMA after a gap of more than two months. The stock, however, seems to be struggling to sustain above the 200-DMA, which stands at Rs 11,897. Further, the medium-term trend of Maruti is on the verge of turning negative, with the 20-WMA at Rs 11,780 likely to fall below the 50-WMA at Rs 11,737 soon. As such, the stock may witness downward pressure and could slide towards the 100-WMA at Rs 10,450 levels; with interim support expected around Rs 11,260, Rs 11,075 and Rs 10,935 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART