BCL Industries returns to black, posts net profit of Rs 19 cr in Q2

Expenses fell to Rs 452.40 crore from Rs 456.52 crore in the year-ago period

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
BCL Industries on Friday returned to black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.67 crore for September quarter 2023-24.
It had clocked a loss of Rs 81 lakh in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Total income increased to Rs 482.72 crore from Rs 455.24 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Expenses fell to Rs 452.40 crore from Rs 456.52 crore in the year-ago period.
BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated ethanol plant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

