GVK Power and Infra Q2 results: Net profit rises marginally to Rs 156 cr

Its expenses declined to Rs 224.43 crore as against Rs 840.10 crore in the July-September quarter last year

GVK is an Indian conglomerate with diversified interests across various sectors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd on Friday posted a marginal rise of 1.48 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 156.15 crore during the quarter ended September 2023, helped by increased income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 153.87 crore during the July-September quarter of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income fell to Rs 395.75 crore from Rs 1,012.05 crore in the year-ago period.
Its expenses declined to Rs 224.43 crore as against Rs 840.10 crore in the July-September quarter last year.
GVK is an Indian conglomerate with diversified interests across various sectors, including energy, airports, transportation, hospitality and life sciences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon